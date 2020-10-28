Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $267.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.19% from the company’s previous close.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS opened at $165.64 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $180.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 109.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.