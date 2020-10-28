Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,113,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,148,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

VTGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Aegis initiated coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistagen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.61.

The company has a market cap of $58.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48,884 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

