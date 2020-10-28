Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Visteon in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

VC opened at $86.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $97.51.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

