Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNO. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

