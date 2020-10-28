Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

