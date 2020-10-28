Wedbush Downgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Neutral

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.