Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

