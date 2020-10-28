Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $106.50

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $106.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $103.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,840,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,601,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.