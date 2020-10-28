Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

