Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

