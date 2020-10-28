Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Indl Alliance S issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S analyst G. Topping expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.94 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$62.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$76.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total transaction of C$1,598,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,182,853.82. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,302,313.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.