Wheaton Precious Metals Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $47.84 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

