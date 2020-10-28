Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WLL. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

WLL opened at $15.14 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

