William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $16.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.00. William Blair also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWW. Raymond James lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $357.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.75. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 over the last ninety days. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in W W Grainger by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in W W Grainger by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

