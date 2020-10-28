William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after buying an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after buying an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

