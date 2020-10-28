WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

DGRW stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.