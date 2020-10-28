Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Down 6.2%

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $208.88 and last traded at $210.33. 3,861,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,199,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.55.

Get Workday alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $1,173,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 321.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 97.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Workday by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 668.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.