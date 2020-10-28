Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 14,457,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,264,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

