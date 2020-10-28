Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 14,457,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,264,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.
WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.
In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
