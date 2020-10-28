WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Down 6.3%

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 7,002,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,110,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,524,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.