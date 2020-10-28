Xcel Energy (XEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.73-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.73-2.83 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

