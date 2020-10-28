Yamana Gold (AUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

