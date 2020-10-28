Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 818.7% in October

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 818.7% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 605.09% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

