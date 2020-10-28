Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 818.7% in October

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 818.7% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 605.09% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

