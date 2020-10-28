Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.03 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,218.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

