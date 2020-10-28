Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 304,682 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.