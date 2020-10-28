Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Strattec Security from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strattec Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

