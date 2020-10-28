Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,393.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Zendesk by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 389,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 166.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN opened at $108.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.27.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.