Zendesk (ZEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.08-0.12 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $116.54. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

