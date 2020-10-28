ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $1,449,000. AXA bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,820,000 after acquiring an additional 461,979 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.