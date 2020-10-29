$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin' Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.16. Bloomin' Brands posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin' Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin' Brands.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin' Brands had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin' Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Bloomin' Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

