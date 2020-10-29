$0.12 EPS Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

BSY stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bentley Systems stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Bentley Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

