$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBI. BidaskClub raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

HTBI stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $257.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.69.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,107 shares in the company, valued at $202,858.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

