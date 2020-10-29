$0.18 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 88,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $6.14 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

