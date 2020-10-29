-$0.49 EPS Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.55). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $588.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

