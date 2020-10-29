$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.11. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $81.41 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

