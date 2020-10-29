1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.32-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $738.88324-763.10892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.48 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of FLWS opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $460,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,228 shares of company stock valued at $25,924,842 in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

