105,132 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 761,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,076,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 553.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 137,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $88.81 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85.

