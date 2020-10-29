1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

Shares of DRI opened at €18.20 ($21.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

