1,290 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $253,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $874,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,601. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

