1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $88,896.00 in Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $88,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after acquiring an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $4,831,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,426,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,132,000 after buying an additional 839,896 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

