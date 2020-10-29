1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $88,896.00 in Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $88,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ONEM opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87.
1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.
About 1life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.
