$2.30 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Lennar reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $9.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,751,186.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $72.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

