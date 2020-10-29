31,018 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.