31,600 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nikola from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other Nikola news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.