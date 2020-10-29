A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $286,321.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,321.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $193,891.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.