A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%.

NYSE ATEN opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $559.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti upped their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

