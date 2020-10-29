ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

