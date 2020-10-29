Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.