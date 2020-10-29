Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

NYSE:ASO opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

