Acumen Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD)

Acumen Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VMD. Bloom Burton reaffirmed an accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:VMD opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.