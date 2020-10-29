Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

ADMS stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.30. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,922,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 203,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

