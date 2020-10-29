ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $23,405,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,405,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

